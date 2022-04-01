Idris Elba speaks out on rumors that he is quitting acting

When rumors started circulating about Idris Elba leaving the business to pursue his music career, fans were not happy. Black Brit’s range has given him everything imaginable, from black cowboys, hood hustlers, superheroes, cunning-talking gangstas, vying for love interests, to villains who hold them. , and even a misunderstood detective.

So the idea of ​​him quitting television and film made people sad. Luckily, the Sierra Leonean heartthrob has assured us that he’s not going anywhere. He revealed that he’s only digging into other forms of artistic expression, and fans have the pandemic to thank for that.