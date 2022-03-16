ID@Xbox: After Tunic, 6 additional games will land in the Game Pass

LATEST

Posted on

Game News [email protected]: After Tunic, 6 additional games will land in the Game Pass

Definitely, this evening is full of surprises, after Tunic which finds itself on the Game Pass at the last minute, it is the turn of four additional games to be announced to join the catalog of Microsoft’s on-demand service.

Another batch from Fellow Traveler

It is during the [email protected] Tonight’s showcase that the Xbox brand unveiled the next titles that will see the light of day on Xbox Game Pass, and what can be said is that there are a lot of them. Indeed, in addition to Tunic which was born on the service at the start of the evening, the Game Pass catalog will be entitled to five additional games in the weeks and months to come, and a sixth now.

The latter is none other than Paradise Killer, a Fellow Traveler creation that offers players to travel through an open world to solve many puzzles. The title is therefore available now on the Game Pass PC and console.

That’s not all, three other games signed Fellow Traveler will also have the right to the same fate, to know Kraken Academywhich is expected on the service from March 22, but also Citizen Sleeper and Beacon Pines. Paradise Killer and the three aforementioned games are shown in the video above.

We’re looking to support developers working on weird and unique story-driven games. And Game Pass makes it easy for players to try out new games, so it’s a fantastic way for us to reach those who might not have given our games a chance. We saw this in action when we launched Genesis Noir in Game Pass last year, and we’re excited to bring more games to the service. Chris Wright, Managing Director of Fellow Traveler

And two additional titles, two!

Note also that the[email protected] presented Immortality and Flintlock : The Siege of Dawntwo games that will also be available on the day of their launch on the Game Pass. The first, Immortality, is the new creation of Sam Barlow (Her Story and Telling Lies). It invites players to investigate the mysterious disappearance of Marissa Marcel by exploring live-action film sequences. The title is expected for this summer.

The second, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is offered by the developers ofAshen. This is an open-world RPG with devious difficulty where the player will have to team up with gods to succeed in quenching his thirst for revenge. There is no release date for the latter, but we already know that the production will be released later this year on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and of course on the Xbox Game Pass. .

A propos de Xbox Game Pass

