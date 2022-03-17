This Wednesday, March 16 is an opportunity for Microsoft to present many independent games. Through the [email protected] Spring Showcase, we were treated to several gameplay videos as well as the announcement of some release dates. Below is a roundup of all the announcements from the evening.

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Tunic

We no longer present Tunic, this Zelda-like with an enchanting artistic direction. Presented to the Xbox public at the 2018 E3 conference, the game is coming to a great conclusion after so many years of development. Indeed, it arrives today in the Xbox Game Pass !

Immortality

Immortality is the new game from Sam Barlow, to whom we owe Her Story. It will be an adventure in the form of an interactive film. You can lead the investigation by manipulating rushes of a trilogy of films never released and whose main actress, Marissa Marcel, is missing. It will be available upon release in the Xbox Game Passscheduled for summer 2022, and will be playable on Xbox Series X|S.

Trek to Yomi

Trek to Yomi clearly speeds up his communication. After announcing its release window earlier this month, the game returns with a trailer featuring combat. The least we can say is that the atmosphere of feudal Japan seems rather well transcribed.

The game will be available this spring on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. It will be available the day of its launch in the Xbox Game Pass.

Crusaders Kings III

Released on PC over a year ago, Crusader Kings III is about to invade our consoles shortly. Some dread the controller gameplay, but rest assured: this new trailer could convince you since you can expand your empire without problems from your sofa. Made up as a king, the American rapper T-Pain took on the task of presenting the game through two videos available below.

Crusaders Kings will be available on March 29 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. It will arrive on the day of its release in the Xbox Game Pass.

Chinatown Detective Agency

This is a point’n’click in pixel art allowing you to embody detective Amira Darma, a former police officer who set up her agency to solve various investigations. The action will take place in the year 2037, in the middle of a futuristic city of Singapore promised to chaos. The game is scheduled for a day one release on the Xbox Game Pass and will be playable on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S through the Backward Compatibility Program.

Escape Academy

A little desire to do an Escape Game, but your friends are not motivated? This is not a problem since this is exactly what Escape Academy will offer. The first-person perspective game promises to have you racking your brains from your couch in solo or co-op.

Escape Academy will arrive in 2022 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. It will be included the day of its release in the Xbox Game Pass.

Shredders

Here is a game that appeals to lovers of winter sports. Shredders showed up again in a trailer to remind you that it will be available tomorrow!

It is this March 17 that it will be playable on Xbox Series X | S and PC, and included in the Xbox Game Passthe PC Game Pass and the Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Flintlock : The Siege of Dawn

Right away announcementalready back ! Flintlock : The Siege of Dawn presented us again its announcement trailer and confirms its upcoming arrival in the Xbox Game Pass. Its Game Director, Derek Bradley, also spoke during the conference to discuss the development of the game, expected on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).

Floppy Knights

In Floppy Knights, you play as Phoebe and Carlton, a brilliant young inventor and her robotic arm who cooperate in turn-based battles. Small original peculiarity, the game also wants to have a dimension of card decks. So choose your knights, refine your game and execute your strategy to win in this tactical!

The game will be available on Xbox One and PC. It will be available the day of its release in the Xbox Game Pass and the PC Game Pass.

4 games presented by Fellow Traveler

Publisher Fellow Traveler showed off four games that will arrive on release day in the Xbox Game Pass.

Paradise Killer (Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S): available now, it’s a first-person open world in which you will have to solve mysteries.

Kraken Academy!! (Xbox One): available on March 22, you will have to make friends and create a music group to save the world.

Citizen Sleeper (Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S): a game that offers role-playing in the ruins of interplanetary capitalism.

Beacon Pines (Xbox One): How about a cute and spooky adventure?

Other featured games

Lost Eidolons

The “Fire Emblem” type tactical-RPG showed itself again through a dynamic gameplay video featuring battles in medieval times. It is now known to be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and is slated for release sometime in the third quarter of 2022. Lost Eidolons had been announcement just a year ago.

Cursed to Golf

Do you like rogue lite, but also golf? That’s good, Chuhai Labs is developing Cursed to Golf, a game where every shot counts! You will have to escape from Golf Purgatory in order to become a golf legend. Insane obstacles will be in order, but you will be helped by supernatural improvements to cope with the enormous replayability of the title.

Clash : Artifact of Chaos

We tell you were talking last July, Clash : Artifacts of Chaos showed himself again through a gameplay video allowing us to appreciate the strange world in which our character, Nickname, will evolve. The artistic direction, with its unique style, will allow you to face a varied bestiary. Clash: Artifacts of Chaos will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as PC via Steam in November 2022.

Whalefall

Whalefall is a project under development and calls on players via Kicskstarter to see the light of day. Its concept? Explore the world of Osfeld and over 30 destinations in a world where flying whales are at the heart of a conflict between several factions. To support the project and hope to see it released one day on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, you can go to the dedicated page for this purpose.

Voidtrain

A year after being announced on consoles, Voidtrain shows itself again to present its atypical universe. The game offers to explore nothingness in solo or in cooperation in order to customize your train, but also to face the many threats of the universe.

Voidtrain will be available in 2022 on Xbox Series X|S.

There is No Light

There is No Light is a game in which you have to fight your way through a sinister underworld. In this action-adventure RPG, you will have to brutally exterminate hordes of enemies, fight dangerous bosses and explore the world as you see fit.

The game will land in 2022 on Xbox.

WrestleQuest

We clearly cannot say that wrestling games are legion. Fortunately for us, WrestleQuest comes to bring a little freshness with its pixels and its legends of wrestling. Whether it’s Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Randy Savage, André The Giant or Bret Hart, everyone will help guide you to glory beyond the ring.

WrestleQuest will land “soon” on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.