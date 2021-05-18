If a match is drawn or tied, then who will be the winner in India-New Zealand!

Sports desk. The World Test Championship (WTC) will be finalized next month between India and New Zealand. Team India will leave for England on 2 June on a chartered flight and before that all the players will meet in Mumbai on 24 May. India will play the final match of the ICC World Test Championship at Southampton against New Zealand from 18 to 22 June and then play a five-match Test series against England from 4 August to 10 September. Let us know for your information. The New Zealand team has reached England before this match, while the Indian team will also leave for England soon. The Indian team will reach England and spend the first 8 days in Quarantine.

Friends, let me tell you that India is passing corona epidemic these days. There are no more than three lakh cases of corona virus in the country. For the last two days, Corona cases have been coming down to less than three lakhs, but friends, a question is clear in the minds of the fans about the ICC World Test Championship final match, if this match becomes a tie or a draw then this test championship Who will be the winner Apart from this, for this championship, the date of June 23 has been reserved, will the game be done on that day even after the first 5 days of the game is completed smoothly.

Earlier in the year 2019, the final match of the World Cup played in England was also tied, after which the super over was also tied and then England with more boundaries in the match was declared the winner. So are there such rules for test championships as well? Friends, let me tell you that the question is whether Team India will be the sole winner of this championship if there is a draw, because it is at the top of the table of this championship. Or will the two teams be declared joint winners? So the answer is that in such a situation the two teams will be declared as joint winners.