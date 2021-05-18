ENTERTAINMENT

If a match is drawn or tied, then who will be the winner in India-New Zealand!

Sports desk. The World Test Championship (WTC) will be finalized next month between India and New Zealand. Team India will leave for England on 2 June on a chartered flight and before that all the players will meet in Mumbai on 24 May. India will play the final match of the ICC World Test Championship at Southampton against New Zealand from 18 to 22 June and then play a five-match Test series against England from 4 August to 10 September. Let us know for your information. The New Zealand team has reached England before this match, while the Indian team will also leave for England soon. The Indian team will reach England and spend the first 8 days in Quarantine.

Friends, let me tell you that India is passing corona epidemic these days. There are no more than three lakh cases of corona virus in the country. For the last two days, Corona cases have been coming down to less than three lakhs, but friends, a question is clear in the minds of the fans about the ICC World Test Championship final match, if this match becomes a tie or a draw then this test championship Who will be the winner Apart from this, for this championship, the date of June 23 has been reserved, will the game be done on that day even after the first 5 days of the game is completed smoothly.

Earlier in the year 2019, the final match of the World Cup played in England was also tied, after which the super over was also tied and then England with more boundaries in the match was declared the winner. So are there such rules for test championships as well? Friends, let me tell you that the question is whether Team India will be the sole winner of this championship if there is a draw, because it is at the top of the table of this championship. Or will the two teams be declared joint winners? So the answer is that in such a situation the two teams will be declared as joint winners.

.

Related Items:

Most Popular

102
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
98
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
72
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
43
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top