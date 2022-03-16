If Elden Ring is too easy for you, a mod has the solution

The Souls saga is known for its high difficulty, yet some fans say that Elden Ring is far too easy to complete due to the many helpers available in the open world. A modder is also of this opinion and has decided to spice up the experience a bit.

Always more difficult

Since its launch, Elden Ring has already seen many mods simplify the formula established by FromSoftware, which has annoyed several fans, starting with the modder Silentverge02 who chose to create a mod to offer his own vision of the difficulty.

I think I’ve seen 4 or 5 “easy mode” type mods and they all did the same thing: they cut enemy damage and health in half, which I find lazy. Silentverge02 at Kotaku

In order not to make the same mistakes as his colleagues, the modder does not know how to content himself with increasing the power of the opponents, but has decided to go further. With his mod entitled Prepare To Die, the creator has therefore chosen to recover the rules of the New Game Plus mode. In other words, it increases the damage, defense and resistances of enemies, but chooses not to touch the points of life, concentration and endurance. To make the experience more believable as well, the modder tweaked the AI ​​intelligence to make enemies hear and see further away and to make chases last longer.

That’s not all, this mod also limits fast travel. Now only cathedrals and churches serve as teleport locations.

Souls are no longer niche games

Let’s take advantage of this news to remember that Elden Ring has been distributed to more than 12 million units worldwide. An impressive result that Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of the game, did not expect.

It’s surprising how many people have played Elden Ring. I would like to share my sincere thanks on behalf of the entire development team (…) We hope that players enjoy the degree of freedom offered by this vast world, while exploring its secrets and facing its many threats. Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of Elden Ring