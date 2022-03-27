‘If I was a part of RCB, wouldn’t think of letting him go’: Sehwag reveals ‘biggest defeat’ of franchise in IPL 2022 Cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their 2022 Indian Premier League campaign against Punjab Kings on Sunday. The team reached the playoffs in the previous edition of the tournament and saw significant changes, including a change of captaincy, before the new season. Faf du Plessis, who bought the team for INR 7 crores, will lead RCB in the upcoming edition, as Virat Kohli stepped down from the role during the last season.

Read also: His pace reminded me of Dhoni’: Tendulkar’s big praise for KKR player

Like all other franchises, RCB will also enter the tournament with a modified squad. The franchise retained Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj ahead of the new season and when they brought back a select few, including Harshal Patel,…