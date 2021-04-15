“If I Was Earning 16 Cr A Day I Would Definitely Not Need To Post This,” Arjun Kapoor Slams A Troll Who Questioned The Actor’s Call For Donation – Times Of India – Tech TMT

Arjun Kapoor refuses to let trolls have their method and his newest response to a netizen is proof. Whereas the actor put out a put up calling for donation to assist a boy affected by a life-threatening illness, a netizen tried to troll the actor stating that Arjun’s at some point’s earnings might save the kid immediately. Replying calmly, Arjun wrote, “If I used to be incomes 16 cr a day I’d positively not must put up this. However realizing that I can’t afford 16cr I’ve achieved my half in direction of serving to him & even have put it on the market after that…reasonably be of assist and supply a optimistic transfer to assist him.” Arjun quickly obtained plenty of reward and help for his response.

On Wednesday, Arjun Kapoor headed out of Mumbai to shoot for his subsequent movie ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The actor was snapped on the airport, making his technique to Goa and was joined by Tara Sutaria. Aside from Arjun and Tara, ‘Ek Villain Returns’ additionally options John Abraham and Disha Patani within the lead roles. Directed by Mohit Suri, the much-awaited thriller is scheduled to hit the screens on February 11, 2022.

Aside from ‘Ek Villain Returns’, Arjun Kapoor may even be seen in ‘Bhoot Police’. The horror comedy options Arjun, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in lead roles.