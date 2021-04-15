ENTERTAINMENT

“If I Was Earning 16 Cr A Day I Would Definitely Not Need To Post This,” Arjun Kapoor Slams A Troll Who Questioned The Actor’s Call For Donation – Times Of India – Tech TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
“If I Was Earning 16 Cr A Day I Would Definitely Not Need To Post This,” Arjun Kapoor Slams A Troll Who Questioned The Actor’s Call For Donation - Times Of India - Tech Kashif
Arjun Kapoor refuses to let trolls have their method and his newest response to a netizen is proof. Whereas the actor put out a put up calling for donation to assist a boy affected by a life-threatening illness, a netizen tried to troll the actor stating that Arjun’s at some point’s earnings might save the kid immediately. Replying calmly, Arjun wrote, “If I used to be incomes 16 cr a day I’d positively not must put up this. However realizing that I can’t afford 16cr I’ve achieved my half in direction of serving to him & even have put it on the market after that…reasonably be of assist and supply a optimistic transfer to assist him.” Arjun quickly obtained plenty of reward and help for his response.

On Wednesday, Arjun Kapoor headed out of Mumbai to shoot for his subsequent movie ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The actor was snapped on the airport, making his technique to Goa and was joined by Tara Sutaria. Aside from Arjun and Tara, ‘Ek Villain Returns’ additionally options John Abraham and Disha Patani within the lead roles. Directed by Mohit Suri, the much-awaited thriller is scheduled to hit the screens on February 11, 2022.

Aside from ‘Ek Villain Returns’, Arjun Kapoor may even be seen in ‘Bhoot Police’. The horror comedy options Arjun, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
16
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
14
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top