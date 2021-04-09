“If LeBron James beats the Brooklyn Nets, is he not the GOAT?”: Nick Wright puts Lakers MVP over Michael Jordan if he were to beat Kevin Durant and his ‘unbeatable’ team | The SportsRush

Nick Wright wants LeBron James to be crowned the title of GOAT if the Lakers were to beat the ‘unbeatable’ Brooklyn Nets in this year’s Finals.

The ‘GOAT’ debate continues to rage on with LeBron James and Michael Jordan fans at each other’s throats to argue about whether the reigning Finals MVP has surpassed ‘His Airness’ as the undisputed greatest NBA player to have stepped foot on NBA hardwood.

Things really came to a boil when LeBron James claimed his 4th title last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, becoming the only player in history to have won 3 Finals MVPs with 3 separate teams.

A substantial chunk of fans jumped ship and joined the LeBron bandwagon following this but a majority of the NBA community still rides with Michael Jordan when it comes to who the GOAT.

Also Read: “Don’t do that!” Jimmy Butler talks trash to Andre Drummond after drilling clutch jumper over him in Heat win over Lakers without LeBron James

With the league now boasting a superteam in Brooklyn with the likes of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving at the helm, Lakers fans feel as though a Finals victory over the Nets would cement James’s legacy as being the greatest to ever lace up.

Nick Wright says LeBron James should be considered the GOAT if he beats the Brooklyn Nets

Nick Wright, who has transitioned into a LeBron James believer through and through, took to First Things First to let everybody know who he believes should be the GOAT if LeBron James were to come out on top over the Brooklyn Nets in the Finals.

“This (Brooklyn Nets) is an unbeatable superteam. If, they make the Finals and play the Lakers, and if the impossible happens and LeBron James is still holding that title at the season of the season, is that enough for you to join the right side of the argument on who the GOAT is?”

If LeBron takes down the ‘unbeatable’ Brooklyn Nets in the Finals, does it end the GOAT debate? 🤔@getnickwright explores: pic.twitter.com/u1wUJx4dXF — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 8, 2021

Also Read: “Imagine Andre Drummond playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis”: Charles Barkley is excited to see Lakers big-3 unite on the floor for the first time

Chris Boussard replied to Nick Wright with a casual, “No”. In all fairness, LeBron James isn’t on a team with scrubs. Having guys like Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, KCP, and Andre Drummond by his side makes them the favorite to come out of the Western Conference, granted the Lakers are at full health.

Wright, however, does make some valid points here. The Brooklyn Nets, as presently constructed, are perhaps the greatest team LeBron James could face. A Finals win over them should definitely sway the tide in his favor. After all, a 5-6 record in the Finals is greater than having a 6-0 Finals record.