“If LeBron James wins the NBA title this year, I’m bringing an elephant to the studio”: Shannon Sharpe promises the greatest sports talk show in history to substantiate the Lakers star’s GOAT status | The SportsRush

Shannon Sharpe is known for being one of the biggest fanboys for LeBron James out there – so much so that he puts on goat masks on live TV.

Apart from being a keen observer and an almost impartial critic, Sharpe has developed this amazing schtick. Undisputed was initially a show carried by Skip Bayless. But Shannon’s charisma, quick-wittedness and his unabashed praise for LeBron James have made him the star of the show now.

Come playoff time, you can always see Shannon and Skip betting against each other about James’s degree of success. Shannon has mostly come out tops thus far, with good reason.

Backing LeBron James is about as safe a pick as you can make in the NBA even today. Despite being 36 years old, James was diplaying an MVPesque, two-way dominance like nobody else in the league.

However, recent moves made by the Brooklyn Nets have established them as the de facto favorites. On paper, they have the offensive werewithal to blow out any team in the world whenever they want. This is what Shannon alluded to in today’s show.

Shannon Sharpe says LeBron James will be the undisputed GOAT if he beats the Nets

The Undisputed duo discussed the buyout market acquisitions made by the Lakers and the Nets with Chris Broussard today. The trio seems to be at a consensus that the Lakers have more to prove to still be regarded as the favorites.

Joe Harris is shooting an unreal 48.7% on nearly 7 3-point attempts per game. He’s already amassed 150 made 3s to his name. This caused Shannon to marvel at the Nets’ depth – 6 of their players have All-NBA selections to their name:

“If LeBron James wins the title this year, it’s not even debatable who’s the GOAT. I’m bringing an elephant to work if the Lakers win the title.”

If LeBron wins the title this year, it’s not even debatable who’s the GOAT. I’m bringing an elephant to work if the Lakers win the title. pic.twitter.com/UjFJ5jvShs — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 29, 2021

Shannon has a point, but the Nets are not a proven commodity just yet. KD, Blake and LaMarcus are yet to see any significant floor time with Harden and Kyrie.