If not Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde will be finalized

Young tiger Junior NTR Currently working with SS Rajamouli For a film RRR, supported by DVV Danayya. After wrapping up shooting for RRR, Junior NTR will begin preparations for his next untitled film, which will be directed by A..A and Trivikram Srinivas.

The team is currently hunting for female leads. Sources close to Trivikram Srinivas revealed that the film will go on floors after completing the shooting of Taarak RRR and currently Trivikram is locking up the rest of the cast and crew. Producers are considering Kiara Advani and Pooja Hegde for the Junior NTR starrer.

Producers want to bring Kabir Singh and Bharat Ane Nene fame Kiara Advani on board as NTR will have a nationwide market following the release of RTR but she is one of the busiest actresses in the film industry. If she is not able to allot the dates, the producers will approach Pooja Hegde for the film.

Pooja Hegde has already worked with Trivikram Srinivas in ‘Arvinda Samita’ and ‘Ala Vaikunthapuram’. Now we have to wait and see who will get a chance to romance with Junior NTR- Kiara Advani or Pooja Hegde.

