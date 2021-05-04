ENTERTAINMENT

If the marriage took more than 3 hours, then a fine of one lakh rupees will be given, order issued

Avatar

On one hand, the Corona havoc and on the other hand the wedding season has rocked, the same thing should be done. The Home Department has ordered to increase the fine for violating the Kovid-19 Guidelines in the marriage ceremony.

Apart from this, if there is more than 31 guests in the marriage, a fine of one lakh rupees will be charged. This number does not include band-instruments. While the marriage program takes more than three hours, a fine of one lakh rupees will be recovered. It will also be mandatory to show the video of the wedding at the behest of the district administration to the organizers.

All types of sports grounds and public gardens will be closed in Jaipur district from 5 am on Monday morning to 5 May 17. District Collector Antar Singh issued an order saying that corona infection is increasing in Jaipur. Therefore, this order has been issued under the Disaster Management Act-2005. Violations will be taken under the Disaster Management Act-2005 and Rajasthan Pandemic Act-2020 along with Section-188 of IPC and other applicable legal provisions.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
6
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Release date and time Spoiler
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Complete Lockdown: Will the country take complete lockdown to overcome the corona? Learn Supreme Court
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Make Cafe Style Creamy Mango Milkshakes at Home

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top