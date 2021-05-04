If the marriage took more than 3 hours, then a fine of one lakh rupees will be given, order issued

On one hand, the Corona havoc and on the other hand the wedding season has rocked, the same thing should be done. The Home Department has ordered to increase the fine for violating the Kovid-19 Guidelines in the marriage ceremony.

Apart from this, if there is more than 31 guests in the marriage, a fine of one lakh rupees will be charged. This number does not include band-instruments. While the marriage program takes more than three hours, a fine of one lakh rupees will be recovered. It will also be mandatory to show the video of the wedding at the behest of the district administration to the organizers.

All types of sports grounds and public gardens will be closed in Jaipur district from 5 am on Monday morning to 5 May 17. District Collector Antar Singh issued an order saying that corona infection is increasing in Jaipur. Therefore, this order has been issued under the Disaster Management Act-2005. Violations will be taken under the Disaster Management Act-2005 and Rajasthan Pandemic Act-2020 along with Section-188 of IPC and other applicable legal provisions.