If the mascara of the eyes spreads again and again, try these tips will never spoil the mascara

If the mascara is applied in the eyes properly, then almost everyone likes it, but if this mascara spreads, not only does your look look bad, but you also become a joke, but today we will tell you a tips Have been.


To protect the eyes from perspiration and oil, wash your eyes and pat them dry before applying mascara. After this, immerse the cloth in cold water and keep it on the eyes. You can also use cotton pads. Then clean the eyelid with the ear bud. By doing this, sweat, oil and dirt will all go away.

Once you have applied mascara, then after that face powder must be definitely pressed on the lower crease line. The powder will also absorb excess oil around your eyes.

For the eyes, you can use a good primer or a bit of foundation and dab. This gives the mascara a chance to stick on the skin easily. If you want to cover the upper crease line and liner from Kajal itself, then this trick will be quite useful. In this case, all the makeup will last longer in your body.

