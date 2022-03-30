"If there was Melina..."

Figaro Live – Reserve firefighters and security guards are part of the cast of Season 7 of “The Villa of Broken Hearts” airing at 6 p.m. on TFX. A guest of “Buzz TV”, he talks about his ex, Melina.

Last year at this time he was looking for true love. It was in “Married at First Sight” on M6. The great love that he still hasn’t found as he attends “The Villa of Broken Hearts” this year. 30-year-old Yanik is actually one of the nominees for the seventh season of the TFX show, which airs every evening at 6 pm.

,my heart was broken by melina“, Yannick tells us on the set of “Buzz TV” this Tuesday, referring to the “married at first sight” and whomever she married. The couple divorced after being in a relationship for several months.. .