If these three changes are happening in the skin, then do not ignore

Friends, let me tell you that after two consecutive days of low cases, corona infection cases again crossed the three and a half million mark on Wednesday. The death toll also remained above four thousand for the second consecutive day. Friends, people suffering from other strains of corona virus are experiencing many different symptoms. Such patients are also suffering from diarrhea and skin related problems. Friends, today we are telling you three such skin changes that you cannot ignore.

Nail and toe changes

Friends, tell you that if there is any change in your nails, then it can also be a symptom of corona. Friends experts say that if there are marks on the nails or there are lines and patches on the nails, then these can also be new symptoms of corona.

Skin rashes and itching

Friends, let me tell you that if you are having skin rashes and itching or pain, then it can be a new symptom of corona. Many people are also swollen. In such a situation you need to be careful. These scars can occur anywhere on your hands, feet, back of the neck or on the toes. This is also a symptom of being corona.

Dry lips or rash

Friends experts say that people who have corona infection can dry their lips. There may also be rash on the lips of such people. Friends, the infected person may have problems like dry lips, crust on the lips. Many people can have this problem even inside the mouth. Friends, the doctor says that if your lips turn blue or there is a lot of dryness, then you need to be careful. In such case you should contact the doctor immediately.