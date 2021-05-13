ENTERTAINMENT

If these three changes are happening in the skin, then do not ignore

Avatar

Friends, let me tell you that after two consecutive days of low cases, corona infection cases again crossed the three and a half million mark on Wednesday. The death toll also remained above four thousand for the second consecutive day. Friends, people suffering from other strains of corona virus are experiencing many different symptoms. Such patients are also suffering from diarrhea and skin related problems. Friends, today we are telling you three such skin changes that you cannot ignore.

Nail and toe changes

Friends, tell you that if there is any change in your nails, then it can also be a symptom of corona. Friends experts say that if there are marks on the nails or there are lines and patches on the nails, then these can also be new symptoms of corona.

Skin rashes and itching

Friends, let me tell you that if you are having skin rashes and itching or pain, then it can be a new symptom of corona. Many people are also swollen. In such a situation you need to be careful. These scars can occur anywhere on your hands, feet, back of the neck or on the toes. This is also a symptom of being corona.

Dry lips or rash

Friends experts say that people who have corona infection can dry their lips. There may also be rash on the lips of such people. Friends, the infected person may have problems like dry lips, crust on the lips. Many people can have this problem even inside the mouth. Friends, the doctor says that if your lips turn blue or there is a lot of dryness, then you need to be careful. In such case you should contact the doctor immediately.

Related Items:

Most Popular

84
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
42
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top