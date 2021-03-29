“If things stay as they are, Helmut Marko does not have to worry”- Max Verstappen | The SportsRush

“If things stay as they are, Helmut Marko does not have to worry”- Max Verstappen guarantees his commitment with Red Bull.

When Red Bull envisioned its future with Max Verstappen, it aimed to make him the youngest world champion, but that dream was busted when in 2020, Lewis Hamilton bagged his 7th world title.

But going into Bahrain Grand Prix, Red Bull shows that they are at par with Mercedes, if not better, and that is what motivates Verstappen to continue his stint at the Milton-Keynes based team.

“I am not one to be easily distracted by talking about my future. It is going well, and I feel good in the team. We will see what happens in the future, but right now, I’m looking forward to winning races this year,” he said to GPToday.net.

He then claims that Red Bull doesn’t need to have anything to worry about if things go as it is. Signalling that he would be most interested in extending his stay.

“If things stay and continue as they are, Helmut Marko does not have to worry. You must not forget that I have been with Red Bull for a long time. I know the people there, and I like them all.”

Red Bull in contention for the 2021 championship

This probably is the best chance for Red Bull to win the championship since 2014, even last year, they were the only challenge to Mercedes, but the gap between the two was vast to even bother the Brackley based team.

However, by the end of the 2020 season, Red Bull managed to cover the deficit between the two, but in the end, it was too late to irritate Mercedes, as the latter had already wrapped up the title by then.

This year, Red Bull looks sharper and fast in every aspect, so maybe Verstappen has already presumed that now it’s upon him.