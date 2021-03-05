“If we can’t get the best out of CB then it’s our fault” – Aston Martin relied on Sebastian Vettel’s caliber. sport

“If we can’t get the best out of CB then it’s our fault” – Aston Martin believes Sebastian Vettel is still at the peak of his career.

Aston Martin believes that it made a significant investment in its program by hiring Sebastian Vettel. The team’s technical director Andy Green has highlighted his team’s view of the German race driver.

“We haven’t really been where his head was before. We look forward to a team. But I can say that he is incredibly stress-free. Rocking horse.

He said, ‘He joined the team very early. His contribution started immediately, ”he said. On Thursday, Vettel took his new Aston Martin for a run at Silverstone for the first time.

Another important day for Aston Martin, as our first @ F1 Car takes to the track🔥 over 60 years# AstonMartinF1 pic.twitter.com/bNnodWy9nK – Aston Martin (@astonmartin) March 4, 2021

If Sebastian Vettel fails then it is our failure.

Aston Martin’s faith in Vettel is unwavering, as Green claims his team believes the German international is still at its peak, and it would be his failure if he does not shine with him.

“I think we’re going to get the best from CB; I really do,” Green said. “He’s at the top of his career; he’s there. So I think if we don’t get the best from CB If we can remove it, it is our fault, not theirs. I believe we can bring CB to the right place. “

On the other hand, Vettel knows the responsibility of his team and the confidence with which he has shown his new team is reflected in it. He believes he will be enjoying his time in his new team.

Meanwhile, he also has to Take your former team to Red Bull And in 2021 a position is secured behind them, in other words, the attractive P3.