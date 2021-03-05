LATEST

“If we can’t get the best out of CB then it’s our fault” – Aston Martin relied on Sebastian Vettel’s caliber. sport

Posted on
Loading...

“If we can’t get the best out of CB then it’s our fault” – Aston Martin believes Sebastian Vettel is still at the peak of his career.

Aston Martin believes that it made a significant investment in its program by hiring Sebastian Vettel. The team’s technical director Andy Green has highlighted his team’s view of the German race driver.

“We haven’t really been where his head was before. We look forward to a team. But I can say that he is incredibly stress-free. Rocking horse.

He said, ‘He joined the team very early. His contribution started immediately, ”he said. On Thursday, Vettel took his new Aston Martin for a run at Silverstone for the first time.

If Sebastian Vettel fails then it is our failure.

Aston Martin’s faith in Vettel is unwavering, as Green claims his team believes the German international is still at its peak, and it would be his failure if he does not shine with him.

“I think we’re going to get the best from CB; I really do,” Green said. “He’s at the top of his career; he’s there. So I think if we don’t get the best from CB If we can remove it, it is our fault, not theirs. I believe we can bring CB to the right place. “

On the other hand, Vettel knows the responsibility of his team and the confidence with which he has shown his new team is reflected in it. He believes he will be enjoying his time in his new team.

Meanwhile, he also has to Take your former team to Red Bull And in 2021 a position is secured behind them, in other words, the attractive P3.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
856
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
749
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
722
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
709
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
687
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });