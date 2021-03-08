“If we show everything now, we give the competition additional options” – Toto Wolfe on Mercedes’ privacy | sport

“If we show everything now, we give the competition additional options” – Toto Wolff confirmed that Mercedes has not shown everything for 2021.

Mercedes Considered a favorite again before the start of the 2021 season. Their recent W12 revelation suggests that they carry most of the elements from last year’s W11 on the grid similar to any other team.

Toto Wolff has now increased suspense in front of its rivals, saying that Mercedes has to explore the addition for this season and that it will only be viewable in Bahrain.

“Of course, we have hidden a new super trick there; Otherwise, we would have shown it. When you see it, you will all be amazed Dutch version Before saying more seriously motorsport.com:

“There are 10 days between our presentation and the first day of the test. If we show everything now, we give the competition additional options.

“They can then see things, evaluate them and perhaps even calculate them with the CFD model. This will allow them to get on the track in the first, second or perhaps third race with the same update.

“The 10-day period between our presentation and the trial is too long. We can’t show everything so soon.

Minor gain is needed

With the new rules coming into effect, there is little room for teams to innovate, including budget caps. Thus, Wolff suggests that in order to achieve dominance one must obtain small benefits.

“If you have completely new technical rules, everyone starts with a blank sheet of paper,” the Austrian explained. “Then there is a good chance that one team will score points with innovations that have been ignored by another team.”

“But in a year like this, when it is a development of the existing rules, it is very much about marginal benefit. Those marginal gains are becoming much more important, even though they are a truncated part of the floor and the results are quite harsh in terms of downforce.

“But you are not talking about the tens, but the difference that you make with such a hundredth. That is very interesting. The search for marginal gains can be as interesting as the discovery of big gains.