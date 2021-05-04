If you are also using iPhone, then become alert! Big news brought about the privacy of users

This is an important piece of information for users of Apple devices. A bug has been detected in AirDrop, one of Apple’s best-known features for sharing content between two devices. This bug could potentially expose all of the user’s personal data over the WiFi range. Researchers at the Technical University of Darmstadt in Germany suggest that simply opening an iOS or MacOS sharing panel can provide people’s private information.

This can allegedly happen without initiating a file transfer and may put the user at greater risk. The bug is expected to affect about 1.5 billion users, but Apple has not yet accepted it. Researchers also said that the only way to avoid falling prey to this bug is to stop using airdrops. Users should not use it, at least not until Apple fixes it. Airdrop includes three modes, Receiving Off, Contact Only, and Everyone.

The default setting is Contacts Only, which means that people in your address book can use photos, files, and more for your device. According to a report by Trusted Review, it can reveal users’ phone numbers and email addresses to an unknown person in the WiFi range. The report states that researchers at the University of Texas at Austin raised the issue with Apple in 2019, but the company has not yet fixed it. He said the issue was due to weak security of phone numbers and email addresses of Apple users.

The Trusted Review report quoted a press release from the Secure Mobile Networking Lab (MOO) and the Cryptography and Privacy Engineering Group (ENCRYPTO) as saying, “As an attacker, it is possible to access the phone numbers and email addresses of AirDrop users.” They require a Wi-Fi-enabled device and a physical connection to accomplish their goal, which can be discovered by opening a sharing window on an iOS or macOS device. ”