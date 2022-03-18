If you have this note of 20 rupees, earn 3 lakh rupees, sell it like this soon, know the easy way

New Delhi: In the period of corona virus infection, from common people to businessmen, there is a huge financial loss. In such a situation, every person wants to earn money, so that the economic conditions can be improved. These days old notes and coins are being bought at high prices in the international market. If you have kept notes in your purse or piggy bank, then definitely take a look.
Now the bidding is being done on Rs 20 note, due to which your dream of becoming a millionaire can also come true. There are certain conditions for selling this note, which have to be followed. With this you can easily earn up to 3 lakh rupees.
You can easily sell them on e-bay. This website is for selling old notes or coins. At the same time, there is no dearth of people who believe in religion and destiny. On the other hand, there are also many people who save antique things.
The number 786 is considered to be of great importance in Islam. The Muslim population considers it very sacred. However, different religious experts have different opinions regarding 786. The number 786 is considered lucky not only by Muslims, but by people of all caste-communities.
How to sell notes
To sell the note, first click on www.ebay.com.
Register now on the home page.
Register yourself as a ‘Seller’.
Take a clear photo of your note and upload it to the site.
– Then, Ebay will show your ad to people who are fond of buying old notes and notes and coins and use this platform.
Now those who are interested in buying this antique note will contact you.
Here you can negotiate for your note by contacting these people.
After this, you can sell your note after getting the right price.
If there is a special number 786 note, then you too can easily fulfill the dream of becoming a millionaire sitting at home. By registering on Ebay’s website, you can sell notes with this number like – 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500, 2000 rupees notes.
