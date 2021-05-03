ENTERTAINMENT

If you have to get CT-Scan done due to Corona, then be careful

Avatar

The Corona epidemic is now sweeping the country. If you too have symptoms of corona and you are forced to get yourself done, then you must read this report of ours. We are telling you that there can be many adverse effects as well.

CT scan is also dangerous. And by doing these tests again and again, you can come in the grip of serious illness. Not only this, it can also lead to cancer. Dr. said that the CT scan is being misused.

A CT scan is considered equivalent to 300 X-rays. In such a situation, CT-scan can be dangerous for health. This can lead to cancer. So do not think about repeated CT-scans. Get a CT-scan done only after consulting your doctor. See, your safety is in your own hands.

