If you like Mohanlal in Drishyam 2, check out Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar and his 7 other movies on YouTube

Mohanlal has attracted the attention of an all-India audience during the past week with his breathtaking performance. Dirshyam 2The Malayalam film, written and directed by Jethu Joseph, begins six years after the twisted events of the first film, Drishyam Go down, and Georgekutty (played by Mohanlal) finds himself in a difficult situation again. Don’t worry, it’s a spoiler-free zone, so we’re not showing more details from the movie here. But if you have already seen the thriller, then go Here To read our overview of the sequel. The new film also serves as a gateway to the Mohanlal universe for many new audiences, which we would recommend checking out the seven Mohanlal films below on Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar and YouTube, a nod to the actor’s prolific As a starting guide. . Work.

7 Best Mohanlal Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar and YouTube

1. KIREEDAM – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

KeyredumReleased in 1989, is a crime drama that solves the life of Mohanlal as a law-abiding youth, Sethumadhavan, whose life seeks to resolve a dispute between a policeman (his father) and a local goon. Does. The film explores many social themes and brilliantly captures fear of the changing circumstances of Setu’s life.

2. MANICHITRATHAZHU – DISNEY + HOTSTAR

Released in 1993, it is the top rated Indian horror film on the Malayalam psychological horror film IMDb. This features Dirshyam 2 Actors, Suresh Gopi and Shobhana in lead roles, have seen most of us come to life in a plot. Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007The Hindi feature film was a remake of this Fazil director, who revolves around a woman and her family who believes she possesses the soul of a dancer. It is interesting Manichitrathaju In fact remake has been done in four languages, including Hindi – in Kannada OppositeAs in tamil Chandramukhi And in bengali The royal palace

3. IRUVAR – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Directed by Mani Ratnam, IruvarMohanlal, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (this was her debut film), a 1997 Tamil political drama starring Tabu and Gautami. The plot of this highly revered film is said to be inspired by the lives of M. Karunanidhi and MG Ramachandran, and revolves around a struggling actor and petty writer who starts off as a good friend, but quickly turns into a political foe. goes.

4. NAMUKKU PARKKAN MUNTHIRITHOPPUKAL – DISNEY + HOTSTAR

Namuku Parkkan Munthiritopukal (1997), with Mohanlal, Sheri, Thilakan, Vineeth and Kavur Ponnamma, tells the love story of two young children, based on a book. Written and directed by Padmarajan, the Malayalam film shows many difficulties that he must overcome before settling in his vineyard.

5. Dasharatham – Yastu

Dasaratham Is a 1989 Malayalam film that throws light on surrogacy through its brilliantly written plot. The film depicts the life of Rajiv Menon (played by Mohanlal), who was born into wealth, but never really had one for him until he forms an unlikely but amicable bond with his friend’s child and then a Decide to have a baby. to give birth. Self through surrogacy.

6. UNNAIPOL ORUVAN – YOUTUBE

Starring Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan, it is a 2009 Tamil thriller One Wednesday!, Starring Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah. Mohanlal plays the role of a soldier, who receives an anonymous call from a man informing him that he has planted bombs in Chennai, which he will call a group of detainees for not releasing him from prison. The officer sensed the seriousness of the situation and went with his team in search of bombs that were searching for the person’s identity.

7. Chaitram – Avasan + HOTSTAR

Released in 1988, Chitaram, Starring Mohanlal and an ensemble cast, is the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever! The plot, a comedy written and directed by Priyadarshan, follows the interdependent lives of several individuals who eventually conclude the two protagonists’ coming together.

