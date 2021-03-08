“If you put Lewis Hamilton in McLaren, he won’t win the race” – Lance Stroke on Lewis Hamilton | sport

“If you put Lewis Hamilton in McLaren, he won’t win the race” – Lance Stroke is only with Mercedes over the dominance of Lewis Hamilton.

Loading...

Lance Stroke, who drives with Williams early in his career, claims to be the world champion Lewis Hamilton McLaren and Williams would have struggled.

Loading...

There is denial about this, and Stoam believes that he has targeted the game’s structure rather than targeting Hamilton, and he reveals that he respects him extensively.

Loading...

Canadian driver said, “As a world champion, I respect Hamilton, but if you put Lewis Hamilton in McLaren, he won’t win the race, and he is one of the best drivers on the grid. If he had Williams , Then he does not win the race. “

Loading...

“This is the nature of the game. While the pilot is in the vehicle, it can make a difference of two or three positions but cannot climb on the other teams more than the other or half. Maybe teams will catch up faster than expected. “

Loading...

Lewis Hamilton believes so.

Stoke’s additional statement about Hamilton benefiting from Mercedes ‘dominance seems meaningless due to fans’ earlier discourse on the subject.

Loading...

However, Hamilton still believes that his move to Mercedes was a game-changer move in his career, and the credit for it will help all cars make his career proud.

Loading...

But at the same time, no one knew what Mercedes would be like in the few years after Hamilton’s signing. Many believed that leaving McLaren at the time would have been a disaster and a step back in his career.

Loading...

Recognizing that in 2013 itself, Mercedes looked like a car capable of improving and winning one or two odd races, but no one expected it in its dreams.

Loading...

The new hybrid engine is credited to the days when Mercedes stepped in to develop its power unit earlier than others.