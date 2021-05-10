If you take too much steam to escape the corona, then this news is for you

New Delhi. The corona virus outbreak is increasing at a much faster rate this year than last year. The corona virus outbreak has continued worldwide for the past one year. Corona vaccination campaign is being carried out in many countries including India, USA and UK. Now this virus is not only scaring people, but it is also killing people. The war continues from Corona. We are all looking for every solution, which is our victory. Two yards have almost resolved the need for masks. In such a situation, people are adopting many tricks at home to protect themselves from being a victim of this virus, one of which is to take steam. However, this is not a new solution. Our elders do. They continue to tell and also teach. This lesson needs to be adopted now. Physicians are recommending this. He says that the use of steam two or three times a day for five minutes does not affect the infection of the lungs.

But friends, for your information, let us know that recently the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has released a video, in which people have been told to take steam. In this video shared by UNICEF, South Asia’s Regional Advisor and Child Health Expert Paul Rutter stated that, there is no evidence that steam can eliminate Kovid-19 by taking steam. Rather, friends can do so many dangerous consequences.

Friends, let me tell you that due to excess steam, tartia and pharynx can burn in the moisture between the throat and lungs or they can be seriously damaged. If this tube becomes damaged, then the person may have trouble breathing. In this case, the corona virus can easily enter your body. Due to which you will have to face the troubles of many things.