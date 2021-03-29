If you want to detox the body after Holi, then follow these 8 methods – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

On the occasion of the festival, there is no need to eat or drink at all. We do not eat the things we eat everyday on festival day. If you have to mingle with friends and guests, then something must be different. We eat a lot on the day of the festival and consume a lot of calories, the effect of which keeps on our body for several days. On Holi, we pay more attention to food and drink. Everything sweet, salty, non-veg is eaten on this day which can also damage our digestion many times. In such a situation, it is important that we detox the body after the festival. Detoxing the body means taking out the body’s toxins. After Holi, there is usually a problem of fatigue, body aches, restlessness, hangover, skin allergies etc., which can also cause damage to the body. Therefore, do detoxification of the body after Holi. Let us know how to detox the body.

Drink plenty of water to detox the body:

Drink more water to detox the body. It helps to flush out the toxins of the body through sweat and urine. If you add flavor to your water along with some herbs and fruits, they not only enhance the taste of the water, but also help in adding nutrients.

Lemon Water:

Drink lemon water to detox the body. It is helpful in digestion, as well as in flushing out viruses from the body.

Eat fruits:

To detox the body, you should include fruits in your diet. Fruit is a great way to detox the body.

Eat fresh vegetable juice:

To detox the body, you should consume vegetable juice. In vegetables, you should eat carrot and beet juice. You can also eat ginger and black pepper in this juice, which helps to digest the juice better.

Eat Green Tea:

Green tea contains anti-oxidants, which strengthen the immunity of the body. If you drink a little pepper powder and honey mixed in it, then it is also helpful in reducing weight.

Cucumber water:

Cut slices of cucumber and keep it immersed in a glass of water overnight. Break a few mint leaves into it. In the morning, run it in the mixi and sieve it and drink it. On one hand, while it will quench your thirst, on the other hand it will make you feel full. This will remove toxins from the body.