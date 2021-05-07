ENTERTAINMENT

If you want to get rid of yellow teeth then try these 2 techniques, teeth will look white in minutes

Avatar

Everyone wants a tooth with a white pearl. But it is not necessary for everyone to be an ace, people are willing to get expensive treatment from the dentist to whiten their teeth. If you just want to whiten your teeth then you can take help of some home tips. So let’s know what home tips we can use to whiten teeth without causing harm.

Salt and mustard oil protects the teeth from bacteria and removes yellowing of teeth naturally. For this you take three teaspoons of mustard oil with one teaspoon of salt and mix it and rub it on the teeth and gums. You can do this for two to three minutes. Soon you will see the difference.

Best home teeth whitening recipe. You take half a teaspoon of baking soda in a plate and add a few drops of fresh lemon juice to it and make a paste. Now apply it on the teeth with the help of a brush or finger and leave it for two to three minutes. Then rinse. You will see the difference.

Related Items:

Most Popular

54
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
15
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
13
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top