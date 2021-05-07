If you want to get rid of yellow teeth then try these 2 techniques, teeth will look white in minutes

Everyone wants a tooth with a white pearl. But it is not necessary for everyone to be an ace, people are willing to get expensive treatment from the dentist to whiten their teeth. If you just want to whiten your teeth then you can take help of some home tips. So let’s know what home tips we can use to whiten teeth without causing harm.

Salt and mustard oil protects the teeth from bacteria and removes yellowing of teeth naturally. For this you take three teaspoons of mustard oil with one teaspoon of salt and mix it and rub it on the teeth and gums. You can do this for two to three minutes. Soon you will see the difference.

Best home teeth whitening recipe. You take half a teaspoon of baking soda in a plate and add a few drops of fresh lemon juice to it and make a paste. Now apply it on the teeth with the help of a brush or finger and leave it for two to three minutes. Then rinse. You will see the difference.