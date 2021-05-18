If you want to reduce electricity bill, then make this special setting in AC today, the bill will come down

Many of us use AC to get relief from the heat, but are also worried about the electricity bill that comes after it. Everyone wants their electricity bill reduced. In such a situation, today we are going to tell you about such a setting that by doing in AC your electricity bill will be reduced.

What is that setting?

In AC, this setting is about temperature. For this, you should keep the temperature of your AC around 24 degrees. You will not get heat from this and will also save on electricity bills. For information, let us tell you that by running AC at 24 degrees, you can reduce the electricity bill by up to 4000 rupees annually.

Keep AC on the same temperature

When the temperature of the AC is set to the same, it is stable and it also reduces the bill. It is said that this affects about 6 percent of electricity at one degree. While keeping the temperature increased, it makes a difference of up to 24 percent.

Why does this happen?

When you keep the AC at 24, the AC compressor will stop only after the temperature is 24 and then the temperature will rise more than 24 then the compressor will run again. But if the temperature outside is high, then it will have to run for a long time when it comes to low temperature, this will bring more electricity bill. At the same time, power is also affected when the compressor is closed and turned on.