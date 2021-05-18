ENTERTAINMENT

If you want to reduce electricity bill, then make this special setting in AC today, the bill will come down

Many of us use AC to get relief from the heat, but are also worried about the electricity bill that comes after it. Everyone wants their electricity bill reduced. In such a situation, today we are going to tell you about such a setting that by doing in AC your electricity bill will be reduced.

What is that setting?
In AC, this setting is about temperature. For this, you should keep the temperature of your AC around 24 degrees. You will not get heat from this and will also save on electricity bills. For information, let us tell you that by running AC at 24 degrees, you can reduce the electricity bill by up to 4000 rupees annually.

Keep AC on the same temperature
When the temperature of the AC is set to the same, it is stable and it also reduces the bill. It is said that this affects about 6 percent of electricity at one degree. While keeping the temperature increased, it makes a difference of up to 24 percent.

Why does this happen?
When you keep the AC at 24, the AC compressor will stop only after the temperature is 24 and then the temperature will rise more than 24 then the compressor will run again. But if the temperature outside is high, then it will have to run for a long time when it comes to low temperature, this will bring more electricity bill. At the same time, power is also affected when the compressor is closed and turned on.

Related Items:

Most Popular

102
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
98
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
72
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
43
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top