If your eyes are weak then definitely eat this fruit

In today’s era, you must have noticed that even the eyes of small children have glasses and since childhood, the eyes become weak due to running mobiles.

Today we are going to tell you about a fruit in this article that eating it will make your eyes sharp, the fruit we are talking about is Sitaphal.

Let us know that this fruit contains vitamins which prove to be very beneficial for our eyes and by consuming this, our eyesight gradually comes back because there is a lot of vitamins found in Sitaphal.