“Ignore the hype surrounding Lamello Ball, Anthony Edwards”: Stephen Curry advises for Warriors cheater James Wiseman. sport

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry advises James Wiseman out of deception, he tells him to stay away from publicity around others.

Stephen Curry, in addition to leading the Warriors, has been adjusting to a new role over the past year. Stephen Curry is now the oldest man on the Warriors’ roster and has the most experience playing in the league.

Earlier, the Dubbers were favored as veterans of the team of Andre Igodala and Sean Livingston, but that has not been the case since the 2019-20 season began.

Curry himself has stated on several occasions that it makes him feel old, knowing that he is the oldest boy on the team. However, it is almost as important to mention young players as the players do on the court.

The Warriors have young players with potential in their squad right now and Curry and Drummond advise them that they can blossom into unbelievable players.

Stephen Curry reveals his advice for cheater James Wiseman

Many times, when a player is drafted to the top of the class, they are under additional pressure in their cheating year. It doesn’t help that # 2 pick James Wiseman is often compared to Anthony Edwards and Lamello Ball. Those two crooks have done really well with their franchise, and so it can be easy for Wijman to disappoint.

Stephen Curry understands the same, and therefore tells the young cheater not to pay much attention to campaigning around the other two. They are in their own situations with their teams, and they differ from team to team.

Steph Curry on James Wijman: “It is a matter of continuing his confidence that he can provide great value to us. Not to be stuck in the rookie power rankings, talk about others in the top of the draft class. Everyone is in a different situation. We love him. ” pic.twitter.com/9TreOyD1Gb – Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 4, 2021

Steph and the Warriors all around love Wiseman, and should promote it for him. He has shown a ray of hope with the ability he has shown in his first 25 matches for the dub. Wiseman has recorded 11.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

If any team knows how a player should not be judged by his cheating year, then it is the warrior. Their big three, Curry, Thompson and Green, all three grew into the players they are today after years of work.