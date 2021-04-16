Igor Shesterkin picks up second NHL shutout in two games

After not having a shutout in his first 35 Nationwide Hockey League video games, Igor Shesterkin of Moscow, Russia has unexpectedly picked up his first two NHL profession shutouts in his final two video games. On Thursday, Shesterkin was not very busy as he solely needed to make 16 saves in a 4-0 Rangers win at Madison Sq. Backyard in New York.

The Devils couldn’t attain double digits in pictures on purpose for any interval. That they had three pictures on purpose within the first interval, 9 pictures on purpose within the second interval, and 4 pictures on purpose within the third interval. Nick Merkley of Calgary, Alberta led the Devils with three pictures on purpose.

Offensively for the Rangers on Thursday, Artemi Panarin of Korkino, Russia, was one in every of two gamers to have three factors, as he had two targets and one help. The opposite Rangers participant with a three-point sport was centre Colin Blackwell of Lawrence, MA, who reached a career-high in factors for a sport. All three of Blackwell’s factors on Thursday had been assists. Yet one more Ranger had a multi-point sport as Ryan Strome of Mississauga, Ontario had two assists.

The opposite Rangers purpose scorers had been defensemen Ryan Lindgren of Burnsville, MN, and Jacob Trouba of Rochester, MI. For Lindgren, it was solely his second profession NHL purpose.

Shesterkin in the meantime improved to a report of 12 wins, 9 regulation losses, and three losses in further time. He has a goals-against common of two.25, and a save share of .925. Shesterkin’s different shutout this season additionally got here towards the Devils as he had 27 saves in a 3-0 Rangers win on Tuesday of this week.

With the win, the Rangers stay within the playoff hunt within the East Division. With a report of 21 wins, 16 regulation losses, and 6 losses in further time, they’ve 48 factors, and are 4 factors again of the fourth-place Boston Bruins.