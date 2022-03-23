iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: See All the Best Celebrity Fashion, Outfits & Looks

Awards season is on and the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 red carpet was filled with memorable celebrity ‘fits’. Some of music’s top names made fashionable and glamorous appearances, channeling looks inspired by punk, pop and even Old Hollywood.

If Tuesday night’s festivities were any indication of upcoming styles, it appears velvet, color, and leather are all in. Megan Thee Stallion and Jennifer Lopez wore a lush velvet fit in a monochromatic colorway, while Halsey chose glitter and an artsy top. For stars like Willow Smith and Taylor Momsen, it was all about the leather and…