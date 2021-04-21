IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championships postponed indefinitely

In the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been tons of sports activities occasions postponed or cancelled altogether. However it’s notable that most of the most high-profile leagues and organizations have discovered methods to hold on their seasons and tournaments even throughout this time, typically acquiring particular governmental exemptions so as to take action. That hasn’t been the case for a lot of different sports activities, and the newest instance of this comes from the indefinite postponement of the Worldwide Ice Hockey Federation’s Ladies’s World Hockey Championships Wednesday, simply days earlier than groups had been set to reach in Nova Scotia for the 31-game Might 6-16 event in Halifax and Truro (which was set to be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, and on NHL Community within the U.S.). Right here’s extra on that postponement (which originated with Nova Scotia well being officers) from John Wawrow of The Related Press:

IIHF chief Rene Fasel informed The Related Press by cellphone he was blindsided by the choice, which was made at primarily the final minute. Groups had been making ready to journey to Canada over the subsequent two days to fulfill the nation’s quarantine rules for international vacationers. “At 5 o’clock this morning, this was a go. At 7:30 it was not,” Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney mentioned on a video name with reporters. “A few of that is a lot, a lot additional past our management than we wish.” …Fasel mentioned the main target is now on rescheduling the event to doubtlessly this summer season and holding it in both Nova Scotia, elsewhere in Canada or discovering one other host nation. He mentioned the preliminary plan is to have Nova Scotia host the occasion in August. “Now we have each intention of creating positive we comply with via with a girls’s world championship right here in Canada at some extent within the close to future,” Renney mentioned. “And past that, who’s to say?” …“That is very dangerous information, very unhappy. And I really feel so dangerous for the women,” Fasel mentioned. “They’re wanting ahead to going and spending two weeks quarantining in Nova Scotia, doing the whole lot doable, after which instantly, bang. ‘Nope, you can not come. We closed the border.’”

On one stage, sure, the particular cancellation right here isn’t the fault of the IIHF, or Hockey Canada, or the native organizing committee. That’s a call made by native well being officers. And it’s comprehensible why well being officers are frightened about bringing in athletes from all over the world in the mean time, even with a quarantine; Canada as a complete is going through one other COVID-19 disaster proper now with an enormous uptick in instances (and enormous outbreaks of extra infectious variants), and even Nova Scotia (a part of a so-called “Atlantic bubble” that had seen decrease instances for fairly a while) is going through main challenges, with 21 new instances reported throughout the province Wednesday. That won’t seem to be lots by requirements elsewhere, however for a province that had seen so few instances for a long term, that’s a big outbreak. And it’s considerably comprehensible that the native well being authorities is trying to restrict journey there from elsewhere, even when that’s for an enormous sporting occasion with its personal bubble.

On one other stage, although, it is a additional indication of how a lot additional preparation, planning, and contingency plans appear to use to many males’s sporting occasions versus girls’s sporting occasions. This IIHF girls’s world championship is meant to be held yearly; final 12 months’s was by no means held, and was as a substitute postponed to this 12 months. In that point, as ESPN’s Emily Kaplan famous, the group has managed to placed on a ton of males’s occasions:

2021 Ladies’s World Championships in Nova Scotia is canceled, supply confirmed. There’s been no prime stage girls’s worldwide hockey competitions within the final 12 months. In the meantime, IIHF has staged Males’s U20, Males’s Worlds & is scheduled to have a Males’s U18 in Texas later this month. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 21, 2021

That’s not essentially a suggestion that every one tournaments needs to be held in jurisdictions much less more likely to cancel the occasion, as that method comes with its personal issues. Should you placed on a event in a state or province with looser restrictions, that results in extra possibilities of an infection for athletes. And that’s true even for tournaments in a bubble, but it surely’s very true for tournaments exterior of a agency bubble. With that mentioned, although, it will appear to at the very least make some sense to give you backup plans for tournaments in alternate venues if the primary venue cancels over well being considerations. And it’s notable that some males’s occasions, just like the U-18 males’s championship, had been moved to totally different venues (in that case, Michigan to Texas) lengthy prematurely over considerations about what Michigan’s governmental restrictions would imply for that occasion.

In a number of methods, what’s actually unlucky right here is that there was no IIHF backup plan. It’s value noting that this wasn’t even a brand new occasion in its personal proper; it got here from the postponement of the 2020 IIHF girls’s championships, which had been set to be held in Halifax and Truro final spring. In the meantime, many different postponed occasions befell at a later date final 12 months. So it’s outstanding that even simply rolling this over a 12 months didn’t result in any agency contingency plans, which positively ought to have been developed contemplating the state of COVID-19 restrictions in Nova Scotia. If these had been put in place, they may have simply informed these already-isolating groups to fly to a brand new location and play there. However now, that is postponed for at the very least months, and there’s no assurance that it’s going to really happen.

