Ijaz Khan arrested in drug case, questioned for 8 hours with NCB – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

NCB continues to act in the case of drugs. Now the name of TV star Ajaz Khan has been heard in this list. The NCB has arrested him in a drug case. The NCB team is conducting raids at several locations of the day. According to media reports, the NCB team has found some links between Azaz Khan and the Batata gang. This is the reason why they have arrested Ajaz.

The NCB took a major crackdown on Saturday night with Shadab Batta, the son of Mumbai’s biggest drugs supplier Farooq Batta, capturing around 2 crore MD drugs. Ajaz has also been taken into custody after an interrogation of Shadab for 8 hours. This is not the first time that he has been detained in a drug case. Earlier in the year 2018, he was arrested by the NCB in the drugs case.

Actor Ajaz Khan, detained from Mumbai airport, is conducting raids at two locations in Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau – ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

After which he was also detained in the year 2019 for sharing objectionable and inflammatory messages on social media. Therefore, this is the third time in the last 3 years that Ajaz Khan has been arrested. Shortly before his arrest, on Tuesday, the actor shared a video on Insta, in which he was syncing lips to the songs of Madhuri Dixit’s film Ab Tere Dil Mein Hai. Sharing this video, he wrote, Kasam ke Kasam Hum Aapke Hain Hum.