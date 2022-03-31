Ikea plans to close Tottenham superstore, putting 450 jobs at risk

The Swedish furniture giant said changes to online shopping and redevelopment of the area where the store is located forced it to “assess the site’s long-term viability”.

The surprise announcement came after the retailer said it was pledging £1 billion for new and upgraded stores in the capital, including outlets in Hammersmith and the West End.

It has yet to confirm a closing date and the store will continue to do business as normal for now. Ikea promised to find alternative jobs for “as many as possible” of employees,

The outlet is best known for the “sofa riot”, which began with its opening in 2005, when thousands of bargain hunters queued for hours to grab bargains, such as a £45 sofa. Six shopkeepers were taken to the hospital as a result of the scuffle.

