Ikea Tottenham to close in closure set to impact 450 jobs as it opens new stores elsewhere in London

retail giant Ikea Tottenham will close its flagship store in a decision that will affect 450 jobs.

The Swedish retailer said the move is part of longer-term plans for London, which include opening more small-format stores.

The owners said they would try and ensure that 450 employees would be offered positions elsewhere, pointing out that they are creating 600 jobs in London before the store closes.

He also said that the changing nature of the sector and more shoppers shopping online during the pandemic meant that its long-term viability was at risk.

“Last year, online retailers accounted for nearly half of total sales and demand for a variety of services as well as convenient delivery accelerated,” Ikea said in a statement.

“This, combined with the redevelopment of the area where the store is located, prompted …