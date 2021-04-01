Ileana D’Cruz Isn’t Happy With The Selection Of Movies She Has Made – Tech Kashif

Ileana D’cruz doesn’t require any introduction. She is a popular name in both the South film industry and Bollywood. The actress has created a niche for herself with the choices of movies and performances she has given in the past. But as per the reports of ETimes, she doesn’t seem amused with the length of work she has produced. Ileana isn’t satisfied with the way her career has panned out. She said that she hasn’t done many films by her own choice and is capable of doing so much more. And from now on, she would push her boundaries and do better.

Ileana enjoys a huge fan base and is frequent on social media. She interacts with her fans and posts her pictures and videos.The actress always keeps sharing how she is overcoming her insecurities and struggles of body issues. Since 2017, when the actress first opened up about how insecure she felt about her appearance, she has never shied away from sharing her experience of liberating her mind from that ‘perfect body image’ with her fans on social media. She has been active on social media and shares her journey towards accepting her “beautiful flawed body”.

Over the years, Ileana has realised that nobody is perfect. Talking to Hindustan Times, she shared about being on the path of accepting her insecurities. And now, she focuses more on her strengths rather than flaws. She also added, “When you embrace every bit of you as an entire whole that somehow makes you so much stronger and makes you so much more beautiful,.”

The actress is doing great on the professional front and has given some great movies such as Barfi!, Main Tera Hero, Baadshaaho, Raid, Pagalpanti and more. She will next be seen in the movie Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.