ENTERTAINMENT

Ileana D’Cruz’s Twitter hack, actress said – ‘Ignore tweet or message’

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Bollywood actress Ileana D Cruz can also be very a lot mentioned about her daring fashion together with her health and wonder. Typically Ileana’s pictures and movies are viral on social media. Nevertheless, this time Ileana is within the dialogue on account of her Twitter hack, not her photos-videos.

Ileana’s Twitter Hack
Truly Ileana’s Twitter account has been hacked and Ileana herself has given this info on her Instagram story. Ileana wrote in her Insta story- ‘Whats up guys … I’m not in a position to entry my Twitter account and I believe it has been hacked. Ignore any tweet or message that occurred to him. ‘

What account was recovered
As of now, it has not been clear whether or not Ileana’s Twitter has been restored or not, as Ileana’s final Twitter publish is from April 15 and the actress has not given any new info on Insta as effectively. Speaking about Ileana’s Instagram, the actress shared her lovely footage on April 18 itself.

13.2 million followers
Speaking of Ileana’s Instagram account, Ileana has a complete of 13.2 million followers. Whereas she herself follows 75 individuals. Please inform that Ileana has posted a complete of 1237 up to now. Recall that Ileana was seen within the not too long ago launched movie The Huge Bull. Abhishek Bachchan was within the lead position within the movie.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
28
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
26
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
24
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
21
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top