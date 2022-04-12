‘I’ll go back to Brazil’ – Fernandinho plans to leave Man City in summer

Manchester City club captain Fernandinho has announced that he plans to leave the club at the end of the season, with boss Pep Guardiola surprised by the news.

Fernandinho, who joined City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, has not been a regular starter this term and was out of contract in the summer after signing a 12-month contract extension last year.