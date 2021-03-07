LATEST

Illegal Knee UFC 259: Why was Petr Yan’s knee illegal during the bantamweight championship match against Ajinan Sterling? | sport

Illegal Knee UFC 259: Why was Petr Yan’s knee illegal during the bantamweight championship match against Ajinan Sterling? The title changed hands on disqualification.

Ajiman Sterling awarded the bantamweight championship from Petr Yan in unusual circumstances. During their match at UFC 259 tonight, Sterling became the first person in UFC history to win a championship due to disqualification.

The defending champion, Yan, who was responsible for the majority of the match so far, decided to take matters into his own hands (or knees) in the fourth round. Sterling was down on one knee after a failed unload. However, despite the referee’s warning, Yan threw his knee at his opponents’ heads.

Petr Yan disqualified after illegal kneeling at UFC 259

Sterling fell to the ground as soon as he received the blow. He rolled around and tried to get up before laying on the ground again. Cageside doctors were soon called and after a few minutes of observation, the fight was called off and the titles changed hands.

While it is permitted to hit an opposing opponent in the MMA, UFC rules allow for a knee injury and a kick on an opposing opponent. Hand and elbow injuries are legal, but knee and kicks have immediate disqualification, as seen in the fight tonight.

Daniel Cormier later revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov told him that Yann’s cornamen advised him to kneel his opponent. He asked his camp in Russian whether he should do so and was told to move on.

Sterling was far from winning the title the way he did.

“Everything has worked up to this point, like a fight,” He said through tears.

“I felt it was close, I felt I was down by two rounds. I didn’t want to win. That’s not what I imagined. I took the belt off, I was in a bad position and it was making me ego that I was Was fighting

“I wanted to continue. It was fast-paced, lots of action. The action was non-stop until that nonsense. ”

