Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Illinois State Redbirds vs. Northern Iowa Panthers Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Location: UNI Dome, Cedar Fall, IA

Network: ESPN +

Of all CFN berserk predictions

Illinois State (0-1) vs. Northern Iowa (1-1) Game Preview

Why Illinois State Will Win

Chalk it up to the first game in February for a team that could use a little spice and work.

Illinois State was up 17–0 over South Dakota, and then it all fell apart as the Coyotes outscored 27–0, before the Redbirds finally got back on the board with a field goal in the fourth, but it A 27-20 ISU loss was not enough.

The seven changes had little to do with meltdown. This is almost certainly not going to happen again.

The Illinois State offense worked – Bryce Jefferson threw for 280 yards to go along with his four picks – and the defense was superb. Northern Iowa may be strong, but it is not increasing offense yet, so avoid turning it over and over again and have the pieces to win.

Why Northern Iowa Will Win

The UNI defense has been fantastic.

The offensive side has struggled to leave – Dom Williams scored two fourth-touchdowns to take away Dom Williams State 21–0 – but apart from one late problem in the loss to South Dakota State, the D has been a rock .

It is holding up well against the run, the pass rush has strengthened, and three takeaways have not hurt.

What is going to happen

This is a very big game in which all of a sudden an open Missouri Valley race looks like North Dakota State has lost its mojo. Both defenses will be strong, but UNI’s offense is just a weeds.

Illinois State has more pops and explosions, but the Panther D will come with enough stops – and the team will have enough time for possession battles – to come out with a tight win.

Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa Prediction, Line

Northern Iowa 23, Illinois State 20

Row: Northern Iowa-8, O / U: 37

