Illinois vs. Michigan State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan State Spartans Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Illinois vs. Michigan State Broadcasting

Date: Tuesday, February 23

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Location: Brooklyn Center, East Lansing, MI

Network: FS1

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

Illinois (16-5) vs. Michigan State (11-9) Game Preview

Why Illinois will win

As the season progresses, the Illini are getting better and stronger.

Going to Minnesota was considered dangerous – 93-60 Illinois.

The team is moving away from the field – hitting 50% or better in three of the last four matches and four of the last six – even though it is not shooting well from all three. That’s right, Michigan State’s defense does nothing to take the ball away and it’s not great at defending all three anyway.

The Spartans are not bad defensively, but they are not a rock in the interior.

Why Michigan State will win

The Spartans are registering a good win over Indiana, when shooting finally started well. It was the best day off the field in the week – going back to the first week in January – and now they have it all to keep it rolling against an Illini defense that does not force mistakes or come up with a steal.

For all of the good things Illinois does, this is a problem with timely changes, and it is not above sputtering many times. Yes, the Illini made a splash around Minnesota, but this is the third of four road games, and had problems getting away from Chambakon of Nembaska and Indiana.

What is going to happen

It would be a big win to restart Michigan State, but Illinois is playing very well and is very fast. Michigan State has to match the best shooting team in the Big Ten to play shots, going against D, the second best field goal in the league.

Illinois vs. Michigan State Prediction, Line

Illinois 77, Michigan State 68

Row: Illinois-7, O / U: 144.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3

Must see rating: 3

