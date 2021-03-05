Illinois vs. Ohio State College Basketball Game Preview

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Illinois vs. Ohio State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Location: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

Network: ESPN

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

Illinois (19-6) vs. Ohio State (18-7) Game Preview

Why Illinois will win

The Illini star is also killing all of this on the outside with a facial injury to Ayo Dosunmu – he is hoping to recover soon.

Without him, Illinois has managed three straight ripples, including a 76–53 major win over Michigan to make a sizeable statement for the upcoming tournaments. The team has increased defensive pressure, but nothing more than hitting everyone on the boards.

Illinois showed more energy and the fight against the Wolverines going +16 on board and all three of them. On the other hand, Ohio State has lost three straight with an offense that is struggling and nothing is happening on the boards.

Why would ohio state win

The Buckeyes are shooting well.

They are not scoring enough, and they have struggled with three from the last few outings, but they have done a good job getting the rim and they are not moving the ball to take easy shots.

For all the great things Illinois does, it doesn’t force a ton of mistakes and it does a whole lot of dishonesty. Ohio State isn’t bad on the line, and it’s going to do everything it can to attack in the final home game, but …

What is going to happen

The Michigan game would have changed both teams.

Ohio State was superb against the Wolverines, lost, and was not able to regain its mojo. Illinois rocked that team in the North, and can it continue that momentum?

This is the Illini’s fifth road game in six games, and is expected to get a little sluggish after a large-scale performance on Tuesday. Ohio State will rip the intensity in the final home date.

Illinois vs. Ohio State Prediction, Line

Ohio State 77, Illinois 73

Line: Ohio State-1.5, RPM: 151.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

