Illinois vs. Wisconsin College Basketball Game Preview

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wisconsin Badgers Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, 27 February 27

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Location: Kohl’s Center, Madison, WI

Network: ESPN

Illinois (17-6) vs. Wisconsin (16-8) Game Preview

Why Illinois will win

Wisconsin is not playing well.

Oooooh, it defeated Northwestern. It is about the exclusive club as a Costco membership.

The Badgers are fine against bad teams and struggling against good guys like Illinois. The Illini rolled home 75-60 while not shooting well with Wisconsin a few weeks ago, which it doesn’t normally do defensively, and isn’t doing it the way the team usually can.

Illinois has been a rebounding machine lately, with the ball running all year, and continuing to figure out how to win the game, which would be even harder because…

Why will wisconsin win

Ayo Dosamune is still out.

Illini’s best playwright is not in the mix after The Finney was injured. The 16-point win over Nebraska did not make any difference, but it would be difficult to run away with a rough one on the day of shooting against Wisconsin.

Illinois has hit only 9-40 shots from three in the last two games and only 40% from outside once in the last seven games. It doesn’t matter considering that the Illini are doing everything well, but Wisconsin can really, really, use a game against a good team with cold shooting.

What is going to happen

The Badgers are the way, the way, the way to a great performance at home on a good performance and a strong team.

They were overdue for some time.

Illinois was able to move to Minnesota last weekend and come out with a 31-point win against the struggling team. It is not going to do it against the Badgers, but it will overtake the defense, own a rebounding margin, and score a tough win without Dosanmu.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Line

Illinois 74, Wisconsin 69

Row: Wisconsin-2, O / U: 137.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

Must see rating: 3

5: above freezing temperature

1: Zoom callers from Florida, Cabo etc.