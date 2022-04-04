Illuminated by Pedri, Barca are ranked second in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona extended their winning streak as they beat Sevilla 1-0 on Sunday to reach second place in the Spanish league for the first time this season with a brilliant goal from Pedri González.

Pedri broke the parity on 73 minutes. The 19-year-old midfielder enthralled Barca fans at the Camp Nou stadium when he received the ball on the edge of the box, hit three defenders with a couple of blows and finished with a shot at the far post.

The victory allowed Xavi Hernandez’s team to displace Sevilla in the standings.

The azulgranas keep their aspirations alive for the title by staying 12 points behind leader Real Madrid and with a game pending. Madrid won thanks to Karim Benzema’s two penalty goals.