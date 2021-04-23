LATEST

Ilya Samsonov records third career NHL shutout

Ilya Samsonov of Magnitogorsk, Russia recorded his third profession Nationwide Hockey League shutout on Thursday. The second-year Washington Capitals netminder made 26 saves because the Capitals beat the New York Islanders 1-0 in a shootout on the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY.

Samsonov made 15 saves within the first interval, seven saves within the second interval, three saves within the third interval, and one save in extra time. Three Islanders gamers led the crew with three pictures on purpose every. They have been Anthony Beauvillier of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, Brock Nelson of Warroad, MN, and Kyle Palmieri of Smithtown, NY.

Samsonov picked up the shutout although he gave up one purpose within the shootout to Beauvillier. The shootout objectives don’t depend with regards to the goaltender’s objectives in opposition to common.

The 2 Capitals who scored within the shootout have been Nicklas Backstrom of Valbo, Sweden, and Evgeny Kuznetsov of Chelyabinsk, Russia. Regardless that Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov of Samara, Russia had the loss, as a result of reality he didn’t quit a purpose in regulation or extra time, he picked up a shutout as effectively.

Regardless of solely enjoying 17 video games this season, Samsonov has been very respectable. He has a file of 12 wins, three regulation losses, and one loss in further time. Samsonov additionally has a objectives in opposition to common of two.65, and a save proportion of .904.

Samsonov’s prior shutout this season got here in a 4-0 Capitals win over the New Jersey Devils on March 26. Within the 2019-20 common season, Samsonov made 23 saves in a 2-0 Capitals win over the Carolina Hurricanes on January 13, 2020, for his solely different NHL shutout.

The Capitals are at present in first place in a really tight East Division. With a file of 30 wins, 13 regulation losses, and 4 losses in further time, they’ve 64 factors, and lead the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders by a single level.

