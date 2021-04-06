“I’m coming off the ball every play with violent intentions”: Oregon’s Penei Sewell is Motivated to Live Up To Expectations | The SportsRush

Ducks tackle Penei Sewell is projected to a high first rounder. Clearly, he’s motivated to live up to the hype.

Sewell opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, but that did little to hurt his draft stock. After a solid performance at Oregon’s Pro Day, it’ll be surprising to see him slip past the Bengals who pick at #5.

Born in Malaeimi, American Samoa, Penei Sewell stands tall and large at 6’5″, 330 pounds. In over 1,376 snaps at Oregon, the tackle allowed just 1 sack which led to an Outland Trophy and unanimous first-team All-American selection.

With the first 3 picks expected to be QBs, the first true match for Sewell is Cincinnati at 5th overall. The Bengals badly need to protect Joe Burrow and O-Line is a priority.

If, for some reason, this doesn’t happen, the Panthers will surely be counting their blessings to swoop him up with at #8. They’ll be eager to surround newly acquired QB Sam Darnold with the right pieces.

Whichever team does end up with Sewell, he promises to live up to expectations. After saying that nobody can do what he does as a blocker, Penei gave NFL teams a glimpse into his killer hindsight.

“I like to play real physical,” said Sewell. “I like to use my body type to my advantage and to really get up under people’s chin and to really showcase my mentality. I’m coming off the ball every play with violent intentions and that nothing less is coming from that.”

On further clarification, Sewell explained that the “violent intentions” came from a coach at Oregon. Still equally frightening for D-linemen, one would assume.

Penei Sewell: “To share the same field as him would be a dream come true.”

Throughout his time in Oregon, Sewell blocked for reigning OROY Justin Herbert. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Sewell said he’d love to have that chance again.

“To block for Herb again, man,” Sewell said. “I think it’s another dream and another, I guess a vision that would be fun, just like you said I blocked for Herb throughout this whole time I’ve been here in Oregon, and to have that chance, again to share the same field as him would be a dream come true.”

Of course, it’s highly unlikely that Sewell slips to #13 where the Chargers pick. However a draft night trade could definitely mean a potential reunion for the Oregon studs.

