LATEST

“I’m Giannis Antetokounmpo and I sell Bitcoin for a living”: Bucks superstar’s hilarious answer to a passerby fascinated by his Rolls Royce Cullinan | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"I'm Giannis Antetokounmpo and I sell Bitcoin for a living": Bucks superstar's hilarious answer to a passerby fascinated by his Rolls Royce Cullinan

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the face of the NBA worldwide over the past 3 years. It seems strange that someone would ask him his profession.

If I ever came across a near-7-footer, I’d automatically assume they’re playing in the NBA unless told otherwise. There was a stat sometime ago that 1 out of every 7 7-footers in the USA gets picked in the NBA.

Moreover, if I’m an MVP-level player like Giannis, I’d feel all the more affronted by a question like this. Giannis seemed to take the question in stride, however, judging from his response.

Also Read: “I’m sorry but that was a lucky shot”: Skip Bayless criticizes Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs’ game-winning buzzer-beater over UCLA in the Final Four

An innocent passerby was fascinated by the Greek Freak’s neat ride, and he asked him what he did for a living. Giannis gave the tongue-in-cheek answer ‘Bitcoin’ before nodding away on his way.

Giannis will indeed be laughing all the way to the bank for the next few years. He signed the largest contract in NBA history with the Bucks this past offseason. Giannis Antetokounmpo will receive an average salary of $45.6 million over the next 5 seasons – $228 million overall.

How much would Giannis Antetokounmpo be worth if he’d invested in Bitcoin 6 months ago?

The cryptocurrency ‘boom’ became truly worldwide and mainstream in late 2017. It was the time when dozens of new cryptocurrencies were being minted and Bitcoin had been on its biggest tear.

If Giannis had invested in June 2017 at a price of $2548, he would never have had to work another day in his life. The currency currently stands at a whopping $58.6k per unit.

Also Read: “Look, Michael Jordan, can you sign this for a kid?”: Common reenacts a story from when he was a ball boy for the Chicago Bulls

NFL offensive tackle Russell Okung had invested half his annual salary in Bitcoin back in December 2020. The price for one bitcoin unit was at around $19k at the time. It is worth over 3 times that on this date, meaning that Okung effectively earns one of the highest NFL salaries.

If Giannis had invested half his salary in Bitcoin with his December supermax extension, he would have been on a faster trajectory than LeBron to $1 billion.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
712
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
708
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
707
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
705
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
697
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
687
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
660
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
591
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
564
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
561
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top