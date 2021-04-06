“I’m Giannis Antetokounmpo and I sell Bitcoin for a living”: Bucks superstar’s hilarious answer to a passerby fascinated by his Rolls Royce Cullinan | The SportsRush

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the face of the NBA worldwide over the past 3 years. It seems strange that someone would ask him his profession.

If I ever came across a near-7-footer, I’d automatically assume they’re playing in the NBA unless told otherwise. There was a stat sometime ago that 1 out of every 7 7-footers in the USA gets picked in the NBA.

Moreover, if I’m an MVP-level player like Giannis, I’d feel all the more affronted by a question like this. Giannis seemed to take the question in stride, however, judging from his response.

“Hey man, love your car, what do you do for a living?” Giannis Antetokounmpo: “Bitcoin.” 🤣 (via @itsdanielmac/IG) pic.twitter.com/qplQLzUsTX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 5, 2021

An innocent passerby was fascinated by the Greek Freak’s neat ride, and he asked him what he did for a living. Giannis gave the tongue-in-cheek answer ‘Bitcoin’ before nodding away on his way.

Giannis will indeed be laughing all the way to the bank for the next few years. He signed the largest contract in NBA history with the Bucks this past offseason. Giannis Antetokounmpo will receive an average salary of $45.6 million over the next 5 seasons – $228 million overall.

How much would Giannis Antetokounmpo be worth if he’d invested in Bitcoin 6 months ago?

The cryptocurrency ‘boom’ became truly worldwide and mainstream in late 2017. It was the time when dozens of new cryptocurrencies were being minted and Bitcoin had been on its biggest tear.

If Giannis had invested in June 2017 at a price of $2548, he would never have had to work another day in his life. The currency currently stands at a whopping $58.6k per unit.

NFL offensive tackle Russell Okung had invested half his annual salary in Bitcoin back in December 2020. The price for one bitcoin unit was at around $19k at the time. It is worth over 3 times that on this date, meaning that Okung effectively earns one of the highest NFL salaries.

If Giannis had invested half his salary in Bitcoin with his December supermax extension, he would have been on a faster trajectory than LeBron to $1 billion.