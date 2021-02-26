“I’m giving 50 to Stephen A. Smith and tearing it to pieces in the 4th quarter”: Dwayne Wade trolled the ESPN anchor by posting a picture of his college mug shot. sport

Dwayne Wade says he will drop 50 points over Stephen A. Smith on an old portrait of the ESPN star and is icing in the 4th quarter.

We all know that D-Wade was a superstar in the NBA. The Flash was always for the Miami Heat through their first 9 seasons in the league. Injuries bothered him since 2012, but before that D-Wade was an absolute beast.

There is no one in the league today, save for Kyrie Irving, who can split double teams like Wade. The Heat legend had a habit of pulling his defenders aside and passing like few others.

Presumably, Wade is going to vote in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame for the first time in a few years. This is in stark contrast to Stephen A. Smith, who we know because of his brilliant playing on live TV.

Stephen A. Smith and Dwayne Wade go back and forth at the friendly Twitter banquet

A mugshot of Stephen A. Smith of his days at Winston-Salem State is now doing the rounds on Twitter. D-Wade also noted the image, and used it as a perfect opportunity to roast Stephen A.:

“This dude is giving 50 and icing from 4th quarter”

This dude is giving 50 and 4 quarter slices by 50 https://t.co/yvkB45HI9W – DWade (@dwyanweed) 25 February, 2021

Stephen A is listed at a height of around 6’1,, and there is no way in hell that he was half as athletic as Markt D-Wade. So this is by no means an empty threat.

Smith loved this ban from Wade, and accepted the same on his new show ‘Stephen as Tech’. They provided us with even more meme material with shrunken legs in between the legs, before flashing a jumper.

Yes @Dwyane Wade. good G. Recognize the skills. Ha ha ha 🙂 pic.twitter.com/w3oVKmxS7v – Stephen A. Smith (@stephenasmith) 25 February, 2021

