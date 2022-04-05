I’m glad Soja Won! – danceholmag

It is perhaps very unfortunate that the same week the reggae industry tragically lost two founding members of The Mighty Diamonds, a predominantly white reggae band, won a reggae Grammy. Some people think this victory adds insult to injury, and there are all kinds of xenophobic and racist comments to be posted online, but all I can say is this: in the end.

This has been a long time coming. SOJA deserved the win. For many years, the band has been selling out, championing reggae at venues across America. SOJA has released eight studio albums, one dub album, one live album and two EPs, beginning with the title of their debut album. creatures in in 1998.

The group is signed to the New York-based independent label ATO Records, co-founded by rock star Dave Matthews of The Dave Matthews Band. SOJA’s fourth studio album…