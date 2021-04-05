“I’m glad Wilt Chamberlain didn’t have a 3-point line, he would have figured that out too”: Stephen Curry pays tribute to the Warriors legend after breaking his points record for the franchise | The SportsRush

Approaching his franchise record, Stephen Curry is positive that Wilt Chamberlain would have been dominant even in the 3-point era.

Wilt Chamberlain played for the Warriors franchise for a total of 6 years. 3 and a half of those were in Philadelphia, while the remaining were in San Francisco. Wilt the Stilt undisputedly had his greatest individual seasons as a member of the Warriors.

It is absolutely mind-boggling that in a period of merely 6 years, Wilt was able to total 17783 points. For reference, this is better than Harden replicating his best scoring season for 5 years in a row.

Also Read: “Space Jam 2 going to be great! I’m excited to see it!”: Stephen Curry reacts to release of the trailer of the LeBron James production

The Warriors never won an NBA championship with Wilt. They unfortunately shared the era with the greatest dynasty of all time – Bill Russell’s Celtics.

Stephen Curry reacts to nearing the Wilt Chamberlain record

The only unanimous MVP in league history knows a thing or two about making history. Now that he’s on track to break a 50-year old record, Curry took a moment to appreciate Wilt:

“That’s surreal to be honest, I don’t know how many years he played here but he’s got a lot of buckets.”

“Obviously he’s a legend and remains across the whole league, but obviously wearing a Warriors uniform and having been here my whole career, it’s pretty crazy, so I got a couple more points to score, hopefully some more wins in the process, but it is a wild just thought in general.”

“To know where it started out and all that’s happened over the course of the career, obviously got a lot more to do, but that is a pretty significant milestone that god willing when it happens, I will appreciate that moment.”

Also Read: “Rajon Rondo is a leader, he will hold us accountable”: Paul George praises the former Celtics and Lakers point guard after his first game as a Clipper

“I’m glad the 3 pt line wasn’t around for him. I would have had no time to break it… he would have probably figured that out too.”