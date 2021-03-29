“I’m going to beat the s–t out of them”: Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians promises gruesome training camp for his players ahead of the 2021 season. | The SportsRush

LATEST

“I’m going to beat the s--t out of them”: Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians promises gruesome training camp for his players ahead of the 2021 season.

Bruce Arians is the first coach to have all 22 starters returning after a Super Bowl Championship. For many Super Bowl champions, complacency can become a problem and Coach Bruce Arians is determined to not let that happen.

No one has won back-to-back Super Bowls since the Patriots did in 2003-04. The Patriots QB at the time is current Bucs QB, Tom Brady. The Buccaneers have managed to bring back seven of eight key free agents, and they potentially could end up adding some veterans who’d like to chase a championship for a below-market payday.

The return of all 22 starters is a miracle that many believed to be impossible for the Bucs considering the number of players entering Free Agency. It’s a testament to the commitment of the locker room that guys decided to spurn potentially bigger offers to stay in Tampa, with running back Leonard Fournette being the final name to sign on the dotted line.

Bruce Arians is promising a gruesome training camp

Bruce Arians appeared on the Loose Cannons Podcast this past weekend and was quick to warn his team of a training camp that will be gruelling, to say the least.

“When our guys come back, and that’s my job, I’m going to beat the s–t out of them,” Arians said. “We’re going back to basics, and we’re going to have one hell of a training camp and know what our foundation is.”

QB Tom Brady is one of very few players on the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster to have won multiple Super Bowls. However, a large number of the other players will have only recently added “Super Bowl Champion” to their resume. Arians will definitely not let complacency set in after what they accomplished in 2020, and it looks like they’ll be in for an old-school training camp in 2021.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will enter 2021 as second in the odds to win the Super Bowl. Second, only to Patrick Mahomes and the 2019 Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. Only time will tell if the Bucs will be able to go back-to-back.

